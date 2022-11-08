PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PFL opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 45.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 70,531 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 14.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

