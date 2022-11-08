PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE PFL opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
