PlayDapp (PLA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $73.65 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $73.65 million and $14.35 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp’s launch date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

