Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Trading Down 8%

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.91. 24,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,446,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTK. BTIG Research cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24.

In other news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $323,590,802.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,260,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,742,345.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 784.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

