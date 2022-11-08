Pocket Network (POKT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $69.06 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $69.06 million and $3.37 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pocket Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00563983 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,444.19 or 0.29376981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pocket Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pocket Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.