Polygon Price Hits $1.16 on Exchanges (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, Polygon has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polygon has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion and $1.90 billion worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polygon coin can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00005865 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003213 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00588549 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,037.33 or 0.30656578 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000327 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Polygon
