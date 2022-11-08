Premia (PREMIA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $765,502.00

Premia (PREMIA) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Premia token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00004429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Premia has traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar. Premia has a total market capitalization of $101.66 million and approximately $765,502.00 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Premia Profile

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

