Premia (PREMIA) Price Reaches $0.83 on Exchanges

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 23.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Premia has a total market capitalization of $101.66 million and approximately $718,890.00 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Premia has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. One Premia token can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00004505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Premia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00564802 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,409.64 or 0.29419603 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Premia Token Profile

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Premia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Premia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.