Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.99 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of PRI stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $142.52. The company had a trading volume of 158,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,042. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.06. Primerica has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $173.43.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Insider Activity

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,734.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Primerica in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Primerica in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Primerica by 1,844.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

