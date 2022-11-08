Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Sells $206,324.25 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $206,324.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,522.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Progress Software Trading Up 0.8 %

PRGS traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 298,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,845. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

PRGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 139.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Progress Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

