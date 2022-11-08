Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Sells $206,324.25 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $206,324.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,522.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PRGS traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 298,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,845. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

PRGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 139.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Progress Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

