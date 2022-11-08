PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.14–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.50 million-$69.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.71 million. PROS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

PROS Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:PRO traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 269,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,162. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57. PROS has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Get PROS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Greg Petersen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,984.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in PROS by 729.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PROS by 20.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.