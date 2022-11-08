Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.20.

Shares of AIZ opened at $120.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.26. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

