Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $156.70 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.98 and a 200-day moving average of $161.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

