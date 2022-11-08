Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.40. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

