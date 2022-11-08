Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.06 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,879 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $25,464,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 790,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 494,120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,931,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,296,000 after purchasing an additional 474,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $20,846,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average is $48.11. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $50.46.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

