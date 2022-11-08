Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $50.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

