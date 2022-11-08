Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Declares $1.20 Quarterly Dividend

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

Prudential Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Prudential Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Prudential Financial to earn $11.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.35 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.67. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.