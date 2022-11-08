Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Icahn Enterprises in a report issued on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Icahn Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IEP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Up 0.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

IEP opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Icahn Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $58,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -555.55%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.