Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 16.79% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on QTWO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.
Q2 Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Q2 stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.61. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
