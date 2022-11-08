Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 16.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on QTWO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.61. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Q2

About Q2

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Q2 by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth $295,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 139,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 37,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Q2 by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.