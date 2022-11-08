Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Cigna Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cigna in a report issued on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cigna’s current full-year earnings is $23.13 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

Cigna Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna

Cigna stock opened at $324.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $328.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,239,000 after buying an additional 150,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

