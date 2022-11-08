Qtum Hits One Day Trading Volume of $46.10 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $280.65 million and $46.10 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.69 or 0.00013658 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.18 or 0.07434035 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00084290 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00032579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00065667 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001917 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00014464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00024567 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,402,822 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

