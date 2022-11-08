Quant Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.78 Billion (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Quant has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and $70.48 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can now be purchased for $147.52 or 0.00747946 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003213 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00588549 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,037.33 or 0.30656578 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000327 BTC.
About Quant
Quant launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quant is quant.network.
Buying and Selling Quant
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
