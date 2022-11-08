Quent Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Zoetis by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 21.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 2.6% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 239,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS opened at $137.86 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.71 and a 200-day moving average of $163.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.83.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

