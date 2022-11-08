Quent Capital LLC Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 273.5% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 55.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 83.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $159.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.35. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

