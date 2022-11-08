Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Director Aaron I. Davis Purchases 972,212 Shares

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) Director Aaron I. Davis bought 972,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $5,667,995.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,147,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,518,245.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RAIN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.76. 103,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,136. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -0.33.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,741,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 62,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 42.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 56,723 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 69.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

