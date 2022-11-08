Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Director Aaron I. Davis Purchases 972,212 Shares

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) Director Aaron I. Davis bought 972,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $5,667,995.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,147,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,518,245.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Rain Therapeutics Price Performance
RAIN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.76. 103,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,136. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -0.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.
Rain Therapeutics Company Profile
Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.
