RAMP Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. RAMP has a total market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $100,664.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP launched on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

