Rarible (RARI) Market Cap Hits $49.12 Million

Rarible (RARI) traded down 23.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One Rarible token can currently be bought for approximately $3.54 or 0.00018045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market capitalization of $49.12 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rarible Profile

Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,877,417 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

