Raymond James Boosts STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target to C$11.00

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNVVF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

STEP Energy Services Price Performance

SNVVF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.61. 540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,886. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. STEP Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $5.19.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

