Raymond James Increases Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $39.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Delek US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Delek US from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Delek US to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.09.

Delek US Stock Up 7.6 %

DK stock opened at $33.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54. Delek US has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Delek US’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 386.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

