Raymond James Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$53.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SU. CSFB set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.89.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,638,637. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.32. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$28.77 and a 12 month high of C$53.62. The stock has a market cap of C$65.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42.

Insider Activity

About Suncor Energy

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.27, for a total transaction of C$985,386.00. In other news, Director Christopher Raymond Seasons purchased 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$42.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,843.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$64,843. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.27, for a total transaction of C$985,386.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also

