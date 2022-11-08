Raymond James Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$53.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.39% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on SU. CSFB set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.89.
Suncor Energy Price Performance
SU traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,638,637. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.32. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$28.77 and a 12 month high of C$53.62. The stock has a market cap of C$65.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42.
Insider Activity
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
See Also
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.