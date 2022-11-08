Raymond James Lowers Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Price Target to C$1.00

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.
Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of CRDL traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 77,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,555. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$0.69 and a 52 week high of C$3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.22.
Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile
Read More
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.