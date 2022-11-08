Raymond James Lowers Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Price Target to C$1.00

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CRDL traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 77,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,555. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$0.69 and a 52 week high of C$3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.22.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

