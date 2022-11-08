Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Boosted by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.8% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 0.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.0 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Shares of O traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,642. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day moving average of $66.75. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.



