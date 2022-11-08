Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Monster Beverage (MNST)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST):

11/4/2022 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $99.00 to $102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $105.00 to $109.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Monster Beverage was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $96.00.

10/21/2022 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Monster Beverage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Monster Beverage is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,602,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,271. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average of $90.58. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $100.47.

Get Monster Beverage Co alerts:

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after buying an additional 504,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,385,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,417,000 after purchasing an additional 149,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,294,000 after buying an additional 7,530,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.