Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $764.69

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $764.69 and last traded at $760.91, with a volume of 4521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $750.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.14.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $702.77 and a 200 day moving average of $648.80. The company has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,699. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.