Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €33.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) received a €33.00 ($33.00) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($36.00) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.00) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.00) price objective on Renault in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.00) price objective on Renault in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.00) price objective on Renault in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Renault Price Performance

Shares of EPA RNO traded up €1.15 ($1.15) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €31.67 ($31.67). The company had a trading volume of 1,835,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of €27.25. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($73.71) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($100.70).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

