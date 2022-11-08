Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.81.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Repay Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. Repay has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at Repay

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.39 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Repay will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 56,956 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $557,029.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,443,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,713.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Repay by 2.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 277,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Further Reading

