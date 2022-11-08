Request (REQ) Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. In the last week, Request has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $103.17 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,706.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008207 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021574 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00041355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00046218 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00023013 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005045 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00247118 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10307124 USD and is down -6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $2,836,279.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

