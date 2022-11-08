Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 8th (ABBV, ADNT, APPH, ASAZY, ATRI, AVEO, BLDP, BRMK, CLAR, CNTY)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, November 8th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $140.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $155.00.

Get AbbVie Inc alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $6.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was downgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $88.00 price target on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $185.00 target price on the stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) was downgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $74.00.

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$23.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$22.00.

System1 (NYSE:SST) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.00.

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $190.00.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.