Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 8th (ABBV, ADNT, APPH, ASAZY, ATRI, AVEO, BLDP, BRMK, CLAR, CNTY)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, November 8th:
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $140.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $155.00.
Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $6.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.
Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.
Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a buy rating to a hold rating.
IAA (NYSE:IAA) was downgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
IAA (NYSE:IAA) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.
ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.
ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $88.00 price target on the stock.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.
LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00.
WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $185.00 target price on the stock.
MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.
Ouster (NYSE:OUST) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.
Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) was downgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.
Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $74.00.
Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.
Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$23.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$22.00.
System1 (NYSE:SST) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.
The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.
Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.00.
Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $190.00.
