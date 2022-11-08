Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 8th (ADCT, ARVL, BLDP, ESI, MTG, POW, RDN, RE, SMMCF, SMU.UN)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, November 8th:

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Cowen Inc currently has $5.50 target price on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)

was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$6.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$6.00.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$41.00.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins to a buy rating.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Raymond James currently has C$23.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$23.00.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to a tender rating. The firm currently has C$23.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$21.00.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has C$23.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$22.00.

