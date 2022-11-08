Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Electronic Arts (EA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA):

11/2/2022 – Electronic Arts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/2/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $144.00 to $143.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $170.00 to $164.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $154.00 to $144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $153.00 to $144.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Electronic Arts is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Electronic Arts was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $132.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

In other news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at $32,759,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,432 shares of company stock worth $8,434,946 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after buying an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after buying an additional 1,859,869 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after buying an additional 415,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,335,855 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $675,103,000 after buying an additional 122,171 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

