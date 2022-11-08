rhino investment partners Inc Buys 209,811 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 499,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,811 shares during the quarter. Columbia Banking System comprises 6.4% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $14,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

COLB stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.07. The stock had a trading volume of 20,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.68. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.81%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

