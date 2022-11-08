Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Raised to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HOOD. Barclays raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.43.
Robinhood Markets Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $12.03 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
