Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Raised to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HOOD. Barclays raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $12.03 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $274,799.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,942.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,526.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $274,799.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,942.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,915 shares of company stock worth $957,876. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

