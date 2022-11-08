Rock Creek Group LP Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.4% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.7% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 508,368 shares of company stock valued at $170,988,404. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $365.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $367.00. The firm has a market cap of $346.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.94.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

