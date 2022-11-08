Rock Creek Group LP Has $69,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rock Creek Group LP trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 105.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,493 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $157,485,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Raymond James dropped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.76.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $144.59 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.85 and its 200 day moving average is $166.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a PE ratio of 267.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,759.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at $977,166.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,035 shares of company stock worth $12,722,458. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.