Rock Creek Group LP Sells 528 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rock Creek Group LP trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 586 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Starbucks by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.88. The company has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

