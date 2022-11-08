Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Rocket Lab USA to post earnings of -0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 115.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of 55.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 53.19 million. On average, analysts expect Rocket Lab USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at 5.09 on Tuesday. Rocket Lab USA has a 52 week low of 3.53 and a 52 week high of 16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is 4.95.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 74,135.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,175,383.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 74,135.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,175,383.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 217,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,796,016 shares in the company, valued at 9,429,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 711,819 shares of company stock worth $3,981,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,057,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,797 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 460.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,047 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,281,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RKLB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 11.70.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.