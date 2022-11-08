Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $57.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FOUR. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.23 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 13.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 24.3% during the first quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 28.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

