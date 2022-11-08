Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Price Target to $35.00

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86. Verve Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Krishna Yeshwant sold 49,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $1,625,334.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,308,630 shares in the company, valued at $141,279,977.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verve Therapeutics news, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 10,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $399,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,497.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Krishna Yeshwant sold 49,568 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $1,625,334.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,308,630 shares in the company, valued at $141,279,977.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,606,184 over the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

