Rune Tops 24 Hour Volume of $45.00 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last week, Rune has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar. One Rune token can currently be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00007898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market capitalization of $28,575.63 and $45.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.60541086 USD and is down -8.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

