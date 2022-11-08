Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Saipem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Saipem Stock Performance

Saipem stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. Saipem has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $5.34.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

