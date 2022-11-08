Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Salisbury Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Salisbury Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Salisbury Bancorp to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Salisbury Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a market cap of $156.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.68. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Salisbury Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Featured Articles

